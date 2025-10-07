From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Home
Archive
About

September 2025

August 2025

Why 90 Days Reveal the Brutal Gap Between ‘All Good’ and Reality”
Three months ago, I watched an engineer report "100% completion" on his weekly check-in while his actual work sat broken in production.
  
Denis Stetskov
The 90-Day Trial That Predicts Who Thrives (And Who Fails)
Most companies hire first and then determine if the candidate is in the proper role.
  
Denis Stetskov
What a Year-Long Hiring Overhaul Taught Us About Retention (Hint: It’s Not Money)
Last year, we spent 12 months completely redesigning our hiring process.
  
Denis Stetskov
How 4 Simple Signals in 1:1s Expose Burnout Before It Explodes
Hey tech leaders!
  
Denis Stetskov
Why Dashboards Lie And the Feedback System That Finally Gave Us the Truth
This week, two developers on my team shared feedback that highlighted a gap I’ve been working to bridge — the one between what our dashboards show and…
  
Denis Stetskov
4
© 2025 Denis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture