Supervising an AI Engineer: Lessons from 212 Sessions
What actually works when AI is your only engineer — data, patterns, and the system behind “ultrathink.”
Oct 7
Denis Stetskov
September 2025
The Brutal Reality of AI in Engineering: Lessons from Q3 2025
On September 29, 2025, Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4.5.
Sep 30
Denis Stetskov
AI Won't Save Us From the Talent Crisis We Created
I’ve spent the last 18 months watching teams integrate AI into their workflows.
Sep 25
Denis Stetskov
The Great Software Quality Collapse: How We Normalized Catastrophe
The Apple Calculator leaked 32GB of RAM.
Sep 19
Denis Stetskov
Big Tech's $364 Billion Bet on an Uncertain Future: When Hope Becomes a Business Strategy
The most expensive engineering gamble in history isn't a single project or company mistake.
Sep 12
Denis Stetskov
Why One Hiring Exception Nearly Broke Our Process
Why We Never Make Process Exceptions (Even for Recommendations)
Sep 4
Denis Stetskov
August 2025
Why 90 Days Reveal the Brutal Gap Between ‘All Good’ and Reality”
Three months ago, I watched an engineer report "100% completion" on his weekly check-in while his actual work sat broken in production.
Aug 29
Denis Stetskov
The 90-Day Trial That Predicts Who Thrives (And Who Fails)
Most companies hire first and then determine if the candidate is in the proper role.
Aug 22
Denis Stetskov
What a Year-Long Hiring Overhaul Taught Us About Retention (Hint: It’s Not Money)
Last year, we spent 12 months completely redesigning our hiring process.
Aug 15
Denis Stetskov
How 4 Simple Signals in 1:1s Expose Burnout Before It Explodes
Hey tech leaders!
Aug 10
Denis Stetskov
Why Dashboards Lie And the Feedback System That Finally Gave Us the Truth
This week, two developers on my team shared feedback that highlighted a gap I’ve been working to bridge — the one between what our dashboards show and…
Aug 10
Denis Stetskov
