From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Re La's avatar
Re La
Aug 10

(Relying in order of comment)

I would be interested in learning more on how you find that right person up front. What are the things you are looking for in the resume stage? Would you rather see an applicant with smaller work experience but specialized to your work or an applicant that has done much more in the same amount of time but only has some of the skills listed on the job posting?

Also, does this impact more on young hires as they have a lot more training you need to invest into them or more experience applicants due to higher wage?

I do find the engineers not growing with the companies an interesting topic. I have worked with senior engineers that don't want to touch anything outside their very specific domain of expertise even when the subject at hand is very close to their specific domain not requiring too much additional learning. I always wonder if that is due to not want to grow or heightened fear of possibly making a mistake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Re La's avatar
Re La
Aug 10

I am curious on the engineering retention, what are the major reasons for loosing or keeping an engineer and how that is different than other disciplines (if any).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Denis Stetskov
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Denis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture