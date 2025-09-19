From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Sharon Meyers
4d

I spent my entire career in software quality because that’s where thye rubber met the road. My most gratifying stretch was when I had a manager who told developers, if she says it doesn’t go out, then it doesn’t go out—you fix it. Yes, we started working on some tools to automate some of the QA checkin,. But I maintained that software would not solve the “bugs that are “hard to find,” the corner cases. That would take a creative human brain. I eventually quit over such issues. Completely quit—the company (a very large, very well known one), the discipline. I became a computer science teacher, and taught my “value beliefs” along with the details of coding and getting something to work right for a user. I have railed about testing problems for years, still do.

Kevin
3d

Laying off experienced Devs to import cheaper less qualified H1B's to save money or off shore to folks on a different timezone with no skin in the game also has hit quality hard.

