Last year, we spent 12 months completely redesigning our hiring process. Then another 6+ months finding the right engineers. The result? 2 out of 3 candidates passed our 90-day trials. Here's why that "low" success rate is actually our biggest win.

The Problem That Made Us Rebuild Everything

Most companies treat hiring like a numbers game—interview more people, hire faster, fix problems later. We did too, until we realized the real cost wasn't just the salary of a bad hire. It was the 6-12 months of decreased team velocity, the technical debt cleanup, and the cultural impact on engineers who had to carry the extra load.

So we made a radical decision: spend a full year redesigning our hiring process from scratch. Not just tweaking interview questions or adding coding challenges. Completely rethinking what we were optimizing for.

The insight that changed everything: Most companies lose engineers to better offers. We don't. Our challenge is different—ensuring we only hire engineers who will grow with our company as it scales.

The Real Test: Our First Three Hires

After implementing our new process, we spent over 6 months finding our next three engineers. Hundreds of CV reviews, dozens of interviews, countless technical assessments. The investment felt massive—until we saw the results.

Let me walk you through what happened when these three engineers hit our 90-day trials.

Engineer A: The Growth Trajectory (Passed)

Week 1-2 (Foundation Phase): From day one, the signals were unmistakable. While others focused on getting their development environment working, Engineer A was asking questions about business logic and system architecture. First PR submitted within days, not weeks.

Month 1 (Learning Velocity Test): This is where our structured approach really shines. We track specific signals:

Questions evolved from "how do I implement this?" to "why did we choose this approach?"

Code review feedback was absorbed and built upon, not just implemented

30-day checkpoint revealed consistent upward momentum, averaging 8.5/10 across all evaluation criteria

Month 2-3 (Execution & Ownership): The transformation was remarkable. Task estimation accuracy improved week over week. They moved from asking "how do I do X?" to "should we do X or Y given constraint Z?" By month 3, they were driving complex features end-to-end with minimal guidance.

Final outcome: 85% deadline compliance, exceeded all onboarding goals. Hired immediately.

Engineer B: The Warning Signs (Failed)

Week 1-2 (Foundation Phase): On paper, everything looked normal. Completed all setup tasks, attended meetings, asked questions. But the questions remained at the implementation level throughout. No curiosity about the "why" behind decisions.

Month 1 (The Disconnect Appears): Here's where our weekly health check system proved invaluable. Engineer B consistently reported "no issues" and claimed "100% task completion" while our team observations told a different story:

Moderate complexity tasks taking significantly longer than expected

Code review feedback requiring multiple iterations for the same concepts

30-day checkpoint revealed concerning gaps between self-assessment and reality

Month 2-3 (The Pattern Solidifies): No improvement in handling similar complexity tasks. Still requiring significant support for work that should have become routine. Most concerning: persistent confidence-competence gaps in weekly self-assessments.

Final outcome: 45% deadline compliance, did not meet core onboarding requirements. No offer extended.

Engineer C: The Close Call (Failed)

Engineer C presented the most interesting case—technically strong, great cultural fit, but showed subtle signs that our old process would have missed. They passed the foundation phase smoothly but plateaued during the execution phase. Good enough to get by, not good enough to thrive as we scale.

The deciding factor: When challenges increased in month 3, they sought more guidance rather than developing independence. Our 90-day structure revealed they preferred clearly defined problems over the ambiguity that comes with growth.

Why Our "Low" Success Rate Is Actually Perfect

2 out of 3 might sound like failure. It's actually validation that our process works.

Think about it: we invested 6+ months in sourcing and evaluation to find three candidates who made it to trials. Then our 90-day process revealed that only two were truly aligned with our growth trajectory.

In our old system, all three would have been hired. We would have discovered the misalignment 6-12 months later, after significant cost to the team and company.

The Investment That Pays for Itself

The numbers everyone focuses on:

12 months redesigning our hiring process

6+ months sourcing the right candidates

Hundreds of CV reviews and interviews

Countless technical assessments

The numbers that actually matter:

100% of hired engineers are performing above expectations

Zero hiring regrets or performance improvement plans

Team velocity increased because everyone can contribute at full capacity

Cultural cohesion strengthened—no one is carrying dead weight

Here's what most leaders miss: the cost of a bad hire isn't just their salary. It's the decreased productivity of your entire team, the technical debt they create, and the opportunity cost of problems you could have solved instead of fixing their mistakes.

What Our Redesigned Process Actually Measures

We learned that traditional interviews test coding skills, but actual engineering jobs require system thinking, communication, and trade-off decisions under uncertainty.

Our Three-Phase Evaluation:

Month 1: Learning Velocity Test

How quickly do they absorb context, tools, and team dynamics?

Do their questions evolve from tactical to strategic?

Can they integrate feedback and build upon it?

Month 2: Execution Under Ambiguity

How do they handle moderate complexity with decreasing guidance?

Does their self-assessment align with team observations?

Are they accelerating or plateauing?

Month 3: Ownership Transition

Can they drive projects with minimal oversight?

Do they contribute to architectural discussions meaningfully?

Can they maintain 80% deadline compliance while taking on complex work?

The Patterns That Predict Long-Term Success

After our intensive redesign and these initial results, clear patterns emerged:

Engineers Who Thrive (Like Engineer A):

Question Evolution: Progress from "how" to "why" to "should we" Feedback Integration: Don't just implement suggestions—build upon them Proactive Communication: Surface blockers early, propose solutions Learning Acceleration: Get noticeably faster at similar complexity tasks

Engineers Who Struggle (Like Engineers B & C):

Question Stagnation: Remain at implementation level throughout Feedback Deflection: Explain away suggestions rather than integrating them Reactive Communication: Wait for direction instead of seeking clarity

Performance Plateau: Show no improvement pattern over weeks

Why This Approach Works for Scaling Companies

Technical comfort zones are real. Engineers develop deep expertise in specific technologies and problem domains. As companies scale, technical challenges evolve rapidly. Some engineers see new challenges as learning opportunities. Others prefer staying within established expertise areas.

Our 90-day process reveals this immediately. Engineers comfortable with uncertainty thrive when ambiguity increases in months 2-3. Those who prefer clearly defined problems struggle and self-select out.

The self-calibration problem. In engineering, the gap between "looks good" and "is good" can be massive. An engineer can deliver working code while building technical debt that cripples the team months later.

Our weekly health check system (self-assessment vs. team observations) reveals this disconnect early. Engineer B's pattern of reporting high completion while struggling would persist indefinitely—but now we know in 90 days, not 12 months.

The Cultural Impact Nobody Talks About

Here's what surprised me most about our new approach: it didn't just improve our hiring success rate. It transformed our entire team dynamic.

When everyone is hired for a growth mindset, the whole team gets better at feedback. Engineers become more willing to share knowledge because they know everyone can absorb and build upon it.

Complex projects become collaborative instead of being carried by one person. No more situations where critical work stalls because one engineer is struggling with concepts the team assumed they understood.

Long-term stability creates compound value. Nearly all our engineers have been with the company 3+ years, with some reaching 7+ years. This isn't luck—it's the result of hiring for growth alignment rather than immediate technical fit.

Decision-making improves across the board. Engineers comfortable with uncertainty make better trade-offs under incomplete information—exactly what scaling companies need.

Implementation: What We'd Do Differently

Start with your current team. Before changing hiring, understand what growth patterns your best engineers demonstrated. Use this as your baseline for evaluation criteria.

Invest in structured evaluation tools. Weekly health checks comparing self-assessment with team observations revealed more than any single interview could.

Prepare for the time investment. Quality hiring takes longer upfront but saves massive time later. We spent 18 months total (redesign + sourcing + trials) to get two engineers who will likely stay and grow for years.

Make peace with "low" success rates. 2 out of 3 trial success rate feels low until you realize your old process would have hired all 3 and discovered problems much later.

The Uncomfortable Truth About Hiring

Not every good engineer is right for a scaling company. Some engineers thrive in stable environments with well-defined problems. Others excel when requirements are fluid and technology stacks evolve rapidly. Neither is "better"—they're different.

Our year-long redesign taught us that trying to force-fit engineers into growth trajectories they don't want is expensive for everyone involved.

The real insight: Most engineering leaders optimize for speed of hiring. We optimized for accuracy of fit. The upfront investment in time and process pays for itself within months through higher productivity and zero regrets.

What This Means for Your Team

If you're facing retention challenges, ask yourself: Are you losing people to better offers, or hiring people who can't grow with your company?

We maintain competitive compensation that grows with market rates. But when engineers are aligned with company growth trajectory, salary rarely becomes the deciding factor.

Our approach isn't about being more selective—it's about being more accurate. We're not looking for perfect engineers. We're looking for engineers whose growth potential aligns with our company's growth requirements.

The result? A team where everyone contributes at full capacity, complex problems get solved collaboratively, and retention becomes a non-issue because people genuinely want to be here.

The year we spent redesigning our hiring process felt expensive at the time. Now it feels like the best investment we've ever made. What would change if you optimized for hiring accuracy over speed?

