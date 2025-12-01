From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oleksii Sakun's avatar
Oleksii Sakun
Dec 1

A great example of an independent and structured approach to evaluating engineers. When decisions are based on data, the trust in the results is much higher.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Denis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture