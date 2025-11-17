From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
5h

Excellent analysis! This really makes you think about how our inherent trust in polish, even artificial, shapes our decisions. It's unsettling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Denis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture